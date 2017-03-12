(CNN) A Jewish community center in Rochester, New York, closed temporarily on Sunday after receiving its second bomb threat in less than a week.

The Louis S. Wolk Jewish Community Center was hosting community members who had lost power in their homes when the threat came in, Executive Director Arnie Sohinki said.

Dozens of people were evacuated. The center reopened Sunday afternoon after receiving an all-clear from law enforcement. Sohinki said the JCC is grateful for the community's support but would not provide further details, citing the police investigation.

"We are open. We will remain open. Whoever is doing this doesn't realize this only makes us #stronger, " the center said in a Facebook post. "All are welcome to join us at the JCC."

It was the latest bomb threat to target a Jewish institution in a recent wave of anti-Semitic incidents across the United States. Museums, houses of worship, advocacy groups and cemeteries have been targets of bomb threats and vandalism.

Read More