Story highlights Rochester JCC one of at least four to report threats on Jewish holiday

One person has been arrested in connection with a small portion of this year's calls

(CNN) A Jewish community center in Rochester, New York, closed temporarily on Sunday after receiving its second bomb threat in less than a week.

The Louis S. Wolk Jewish Community Center was hosting community members who had lost power in their homes when the threat came in on Sunday morning, Executive Director Arnie Sohinki said.

Dozens of people were evacuated. The center reopened Sunday afternoon after receiving an all-clear from law enforcement. Sohinki said the JCC is grateful for the community's support but would not provide further details, citing the police investigation.

"We are open. We will remain open. Whoever is doing this doesn't realize this only makes us #stronger, " the center said in a Facebook post. "All are welcome to join us at the JCC."

The Rochester JCC was one of several Jewish institutions to receive a bomb threat on Sunday in the latest wave of intimidating acts targeting the Jewish community. Other locations reporting similar threats included Indianapolis Jewish Community Center in Indiana; the Jewish Community Center of Greater Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada; and The Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. All reopened a few hours later without incident.

