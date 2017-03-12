Story highlights The men's basketball NCAA tournament bracket was revealed Sunday

Northwestern is the last longstanding member of a major conference to reach the Big Dance

(CNN) In previous seasons combined, 317 different men's basketball teams have participated in the NCAA tournament. Northwestern University never has.

Until now.

After a 78-year wait, the Wildcats finally are going dancing for the first time. It became official when the 68-team men's bracket was revealed on NCAA Selection Sunday: Northwestern (23-11), who is part of the Big Ten Conference, has earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. The program is the last longstanding member of a major conference to reach the Big Dance.

Northwestern is seeded eighth in the West Region and will face No. 9 seed Vanderbilt (19-15) on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

"I knew we'd be in there; it was just about where and who we were going to play," Wildcats head coach Chris Collins told CBS. "When that name came across, the joy in that arena, the smiles, to see the players jumping around, I mean that's why you do this. There's nothing better than this tournament. There's nothing better than this time of year. For us to be a part of it is going to be really special."