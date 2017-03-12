Breitbart: Price health care vow 'lie of the year?'

Story highlights Price pledged the bill would improve the health care system

The bill has drawn fire from both sides of the aisle, with conservatives dubbing it "Obamacare Lite"

Washington (CNN) Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said Sunday that the House Republican health care plan will not leave anybody worse off, prompting the conservative news site Breitbart to question in bold type whether that wouldn't turn out to be a fib.

"Nobody will be worse off financially in the process that we're going through," Price said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

The former Georgia congressman also said that a lot of people were "worse off right now" due to poor insurance plans and high deductibles.

"What we want to do is to put in place a system that will allow for folks to select the coverage that they want," Price said.

After Price's remarks aired, Breitbart News posted a piece on his comments under the headline, "Upcoming lie of the year?"

