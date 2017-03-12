Schwarzenegger to Senate believers: I won't be back

Story highlights Schwarzenegger told people to join him instead in fighting gerrymandering

He has reentered the public eye in part because of spats with the President

Washington (CNN) Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger crushed reports -- and perhaps the dreams of some of his political supporters -- when he let his social media followers know on Sunday that he won't be back in the political spotlight with a run for Senate in 2018.

"I'm deeply flattered by all of the people who have approached me about running for Senate, but my mission right now is to bring sanity to Washington through redistricting reform," Schwarzenegger wrote on Facebook.

The actor, TV personality and former politician called on his supporters to join him instead in advocating for redistricting reform to battle gerrymandering.

"Gerrymandering has completely broken our political system, and I believe my best platform to help repair it is from the outside, by campaigning for independent redistricting commissions," the 69-year-old former bodybuilding champion said.

Schwarzenegger has reentered the public eye in recent months after President Donald Trump publicly sparred with him over his performance on a reboot of "The Celebrity Apprentice," a reality TV show Trump hosted for many years. The President, who has remained a producer of the show, mocked its ratings and eventually jeered on Twitter about the fact that the show would not see a second season.

