Sen. Paul slams Rep. Ryan on health care

Ryan says 'it's up to people' if they want coverage

Washington (CNN) Sen. Rand Paul on Sunday accused House Speaker Paul Ryan of misleading Republicans on the House GOP's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, at turns slamming the bill and setting out his own template for negotiations.

Paul said on CBS's "Face the Nation" that Ryan was being misleading in presenting supporters of the bill, which is backed by President Donald Trump, as being inflexible when, in fact, Trump has signaled he is open to negotiations on the legislation.

"You know what I hear from Paul Ryan? 'It's a binary choice, young man,'" Paul said. "But what does a binary choice mean? His way or the highway."

The Kentucky senator said he rejected the premise that the President would not negotiate on the bill and anticipated that Ryan would not get the legislation, as written, through Congress.

"He will not have the votes," Paul said.

