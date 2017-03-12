McCain calls on Trump to clarify wiretapping claim

Story highlights McCain said Trump can and should clear up his wiretapping claim

He said he expects more 'shoes to drop' regarding Russia

Washington (CNN) Sen. John McCain said Sunday that President Donald Trump should either retract or substantiate his claim that President Barack Obama wire-tapped him in the final weeks of the presidential campaign and added he expects more to come on Russia's meddling in the US election.

McCain said on CNN's "State of the Union" that he had "no reason to believe" Trump's allegation, which the President has not supported with any evidence and which a White House official said was prompted by a Breitbart article.

"I have no reason to believe that the charge is true, but I also believe that the President of the United States could clear this up in a minute," McCain told anchor Jake Tapper. "All he has to do is pick up the phone, call the director of the CIA, director of national intelligence and say, 'OK, what happened?'"

The Arizona Republican said Trump's accusation must be resolved; if left hanging, "it undermines the confidence the American people have in the entire way the that the government does business," he said.

Through his spokesman, Obama denied Trump's accusation, as have other current and former national security figures.

