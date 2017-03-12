Booker: GOP can't force Obamacare replacement 'down our throats'

Story highlights "The Republicans cannot just force this down our throats," Booker said

Booker said millions could lose coverage under the Republican plan

Washington (CNN) The Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is a "bad policy" that will harm lower-income people, Sen. Cory Booker said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

"The Republicans cannot just force this down our throats," the New Jersey Democrat told anchor Jake Tapper. "It's going to knock a lot of folks off, hurt long-term care, hurt good working-class folks. So, I don't understand this all."

"I don't understand what their political strategy because this is bad politics," he added. "But deeper than that, it's bad policy and bad process."

Since its introduction this week, legislation from top House Republicans to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's signature health care law has drawn significant opposition from lawmakers and a range of health care leaders and industry stakeholders, including major doctors and hospital groups.

Some GOP lawmakers have said that the bill won't get through the Senate.

