Islamist rebels claim responsibility for twin blasts in Damascus

More than 70 people were killed

(CNN) An umbrella group of Syrian Islamist rebels has claimed responsibility for two bombings in Damascus Saturday that killed more than 70 people.

The twin blasts hit buses of Iraqi pilgrims at the Bab al-Saghir cemetery in Damascus, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Jamal said.

As of Sunday, the death toll had reached 74, UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. At least 20 victims were members of the Syrian regime forces and militiamen loyal to the Syrian regime, the group said.

Bab al-Saghir is a sacred cemetery in the southern section of the old city where descendants and companions of the Prophet Mohammed are buried. Shiites make pilgrimages to the site to pay respects to descendants of Ali, the prophet's cousin, who are buried there.

Syrian forensics examine a bus after the blasts.

The first explosion happened near the cemetery, according to the Observatory, and the second happened nearby, as visitors gathered to witness to the destruction.

