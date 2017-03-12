Breaking News

Death toll from Damascus blasts climbs to 74

By Merieme Arif, CNN

Updated 11:52 AM ET, Sun March 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Iraqi pilgrims killed in Damascus bombings
Iraqi pilgrims killed in Damascus bombings

    JUST WATCHED

    Iraqi pilgrims killed in Damascus bombings

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Iraqi pilgrims killed in Damascus bombings 01:06

(CNN)The death toll from twin blasts Saturday in Damascus has climbed to 74, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said Sunday.

Syrian security forces and locals gather at the scene of a cemetery bombing Saturday.
Syrian security forces and locals gather at the scene of a cemetery bombing Saturday.
Syrian state-run media reported that more than 40 civilians were killed and over 120 were injured.
The SOHR said 20 victims were members of the Syrian regime forces and militiamen loyal to the Syrian regime.
    Syrian forensics examine a bus after the blasts.
    Syrian forensics examine a bus after the blasts.
    No one has claimed responsibility for the bombings.
    The two blasts were caused by IEDs targeting buses carrying Iraqi pilgrims who were visiting the Bab al-Saghir cemetery in Damascus, according to Iraq's Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Jamal.
    Read More
    SOHR said the first explosion happened near the cemetery. When the visitors from the buses gathered around the site of the first explosion to see what happened, the second blast went off.