Tensions rising between Turkey, Netherlands before Dutch elections

Story highlights Erdogan accuses Dutch, Germans of neo-Nazism

Protests followed Dutch blocking Turkish diplomat from entering country

(CNN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the Netherlands of sacrificing Turkish-Dutch relations and warned, "You will pay the price."

It was the latest in the ongoing escalation of tension between the two countries leading up to Dutch elections Wednesday. Erdogan was also critical of Germany last week, making accusations about Nazism in Germany as well as in the Netherlands.

"I thought Nazism was over but I was wrong," Erdogan said at the International Goodness Awards ceremony in Istanbul.

"What we saw in the last couple of days in Germany and Netherlands are the reflections of Islamophobia."

