May will mark 10 years since her disappearance

London (CNN) British police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have been given additional funds to continue their search for the girl who vanished a decade ago.

The UK Home Office gave police $103,000 ( £85,000) to extend the search for six more months between April and September.

Madeleine was a few weeks shy of her fourth birthday when she went missing from her family's holiday apartment on May 3, 2007, in the Portuguese town of Praia da Luz

'Never give up'

Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have always promised to "never give up" their search for their missing daughter.

