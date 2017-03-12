Richard Simmons is 'fine,' according to his publicist

Story highlights Richard Simmons is 'fine'

LAPD checked on the celebrity fitness trainer last week

(CNN) Richard Simmons is alive and well, according to a spokesman for the celebrity fitness trainer.

Simmons, who built a fitness empire in the 80s and a reputation as a gregarious health advocate, has remained out of the public eye in recent years. But his longtime publicist Tom Estey told CNN in an email Sunday that "everything is fine" with Simmons.

People magazine reported on Thursday that police were called to Simmons' home to investigate an allegation he was being held against his will.

"There was something about his housekeeper holding him hostage and not allowing people to see him and preventing him from making phone calls and it was all garbage and that's why we went out to see him. None of it is true," LAPD Detective Kevin Becker told People. "The fact of the matter is we went out and talked to him. He is fine, nobody is holding him hostage. He is doing exactly what he wants to do. If he wants to go out in public or see anybody he will do that."

There's been heightened interest in Simmons' well-being since the New York Daily News published a March 2016 story titled, "The Haunted Twilight of Richard Simmons," in which his friends expressed concern for the 68-year-old.