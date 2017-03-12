CNN 10 - March 13, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 13, 2017

South Korea's former president leaves the executive mansion after being impeached. A "bull market" in the U.S. celebrates a birthday. And a company aims to make a translator out of a smartphone app. All of these stories and more are featured this Monday on CNN 10!

TRANSCRIPT

