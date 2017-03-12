Breaking News

North Korea praises 'destructive end' of South Korean President

By James Griffiths, Sol Han, Stella Ko and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 4:46 AM ET, Sun March 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A Nation Divided Ripley pkg_00005227
A Nation Divided Ripley pkg_00005227

    JUST WATCHED

    Demonstrations divide a country

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Demonstrations divide a country 02:12

Story highlights

  • South Korean President Park Geun-Hye was impeached Friday
  • North Korean media praised her downfall as a "historical victory"

(CNN)North Korea praised the removal of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, describing it as a "destructive end" for the nation's first female head of state.

The South Korean President is due to leave office after a Constitutional Court on Friday upheld a vote by lawmakers to impeach her over allegations of corruption and cronyism.
In a statement on state media Saturday, a North Korean official described Park as an "incomprehensible and outrageous lunatic."
    "It is the consensus evaluation of the nation that the destructive end of Park Geun-hye is the historical victory of the justice of the people," the unnamed spokesman for North Korea's National Reconciliation Council said in a statement on KCNA, North Korea's official state news agency.

    'Executed by the people'

    Read More
    Park was judged and executed by the people, not by certain political force or the opposition force," the spokesman said.
    "South Korean society now stands at the important crossroads of revolution. South Koreans' anti-Park vigil has won, but this is only a beginning of the fight to realize true justice and social progress."
    Former South Korean President &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/09/asia/south-korea-park-geun-hye-profile/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Park Geun-hye&lt;/a&gt; leaves an event in Seoul, South Korea, on March 1, 2016. A year later, the country&#39;s Constitutional Court &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/10/asia/south-korea-president-park-geun-hye-impeachment/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;upheld a parliamentary vote&lt;/a&gt; to impeach her over allegations of corruption and cronyism. Lawmakers and judges agreed that she abused her authority in helping a friend raise donations from companies.
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye leaves an event in Seoul, South Korea, on March 1, 2016. A year later, the country's Constitutional Court upheld a parliamentary vote to impeach her over allegations of corruption and cronyism. Lawmakers and judges agreed that she abused her authority in helping a friend raise donations from companies.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 20
    In this undated photo, Park is seen at back right with her late father, former South Korean President Park Chung-hee; her mother, Yook Young-soo; her sister, Park Geun-young; and her brother, Park Ji-man. Her father seized power in a military coup in 1961. He rewrote the constitution to cement his grip on power and brutally cracked down on dissent and opposition, leading many to call him a dictator.
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    In this undated photo, Park is seen at back right with her late father, former South Korean President Park Chung-hee; her mother, Yook Young-soo; her sister, Park Geun-young; and her brother, Park Ji-man. Her father seized power in a military coup in 1961. He rewrote the constitution to cement his grip on power and brutally cracked down on dissent and opposition, leading many to call him a dictator.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 20
    Park Geun-hye, left, stands next to US President Jimmy Carter during Carter&#39;s state visit to Seoul in 1979. After Park&#39;s mother was killed in a botched assassination attempt on her father in 1974, Park became regarded as South Korea&#39;s first lady.
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    Park Geun-hye, left, stands next to US President Jimmy Carter during Carter's state visit to Seoul in 1979. After Park's mother was killed in a botched assassination attempt on her father in 1974, Park became regarded as South Korea's first lady.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 20
    Park casts a ballot with her father, who was assassinated by his own security chief in 1979. After the loss of her father, Park withdrew from the public sphere, living what she described as &quot;a very normal life.&quot;
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    Park casts a ballot with her father, who was assassinated by his own security chief in 1979. After the loss of her father, Park withdrew from the public sphere, living what she described as "a very normal life."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 20
    Park speaks during an interview in May 1999. She said she was persuaded to rejoin politics after seeing the effects of the Asian economic crisis in the late 1990s. She served as a lawmaker in the National Assembly from 1998 to 2012.
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    Park speaks during an interview in May 1999. She said she was persuaded to rejoin politics after seeing the effects of the Asian economic crisis in the late 1990s. She served as a lawmaker in the National Assembly from 1998 to 2012.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 20
    Park burns incense at the tomb of her father in August 2012, soon after she was named the presidential candidate for the ruling Saenuri Party.
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    Park burns incense at the tomb of her father in August 2012, soon after she was named the presidential candidate for the ruling Saenuri Party.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 20
    Park waves to her supporters in November 2012 after making her first official stump speech as a presidential candidate.
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    Park waves to her supporters in November 2012 after making her first official stump speech as a presidential candidate.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 20
    Park greets people in downtown Seoul during the launch of her presidential campaign in November 2012.
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    Park greets people in downtown Seoul during the launch of her presidential campaign in November 2012.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 20
    In December 2012, Park participates in a televised presidential debate with United Progressive Party candidate Lee Jung-hee and Democratic United Party candidate Moon Jae-in.
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    In December 2012, Park participates in a televised presidential debate with United Progressive Party candidate Lee Jung-hee and Democratic United Party candidate Moon Jae-in.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 20
    Park speaks to the media in December 2012 after becoming president-elect.
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    Park speaks to the media in December 2012 after becoming president-elect.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 20
    Park was sworn in as South Korea&#39;s first female president in February 2013.
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    Park was sworn in as South Korea's first female president in February 2013.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 20
    Park arrives for a dinner at the presidential Blue House following her inauguration in 2013.
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    Park arrives for a dinner at the presidential Blue House following her inauguration in 2013.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 20
    Park shakes hands with US President Barack Obama during a White House news conference in May 2013.
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    Park shakes hands with US President Barack Obama during a White House news conference in May 2013.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 20
    Park talks with families of missing passengers after the Sewol ferry disaster in April 2014. The passenger ferry sank a day earlier, killing 304 people. Most of those aboard were high school students on a field trip to Jeju island, off South Korea&#39;s southern coast.
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    Park talks with families of missing passengers after the Sewol ferry disaster in April 2014. The passenger ferry sank a day earlier, killing 304 people. Most of those aboard were high school students on a field trip to Jeju island, off South Korea's southern coast.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 20
    Park sheds tears as she addresses the nation on the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/14/asia/sewol-recovery-plan/&quot;&gt;Sewol ferry disaster&lt;/a&gt; in May 2014. Park was criticized for her handling of the tragedy as it became apparent during the investigation that the ferry&#39;s sinking was a man-made disaster.
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    Park sheds tears as she addresses the nation on the Sewol ferry disaster in May 2014. Park was criticized for her handling of the tragedy as it became apparent during the investigation that the ferry's sinking was a man-made disaster.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 20
    After the corruption allegations surfaced, demonstrators carry cutouts of Park during a December 2016 rally calling for her to step down.
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    After the corruption allegations surfaced, demonstrators carry cutouts of Park during a December 2016 rally calling for her to step down.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 20
    Park attends an emergency cabinet meeting in December after the National Assembly &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/09/asia/south-korea-park-geun-hye-impeachment-vote/&quot;&gt;voted overwhelmingly for an impeachment motion.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    Park attends an emergency cabinet meeting in December after the National Assembly voted overwhelmingly for an impeachment motion.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 20
    Park speaks to a select group of reporters at the Blue House in January. Park rejected accusations of corruption and refused to step down.
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    Park speaks to a select group of reporters at the Blue House in January. Park rejected accusations of corruption and refused to step down.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 20
    A Park supporter holds up her portrait during a March rally opposing her impeachment.
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    A Park supporter holds up her portrait during a March rally opposing her impeachment.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 20
    Anti-Park protesters carry an effigy of the ousted president as they march toward the Blue House in March. Stripped of her immunity, Park is now liable to prosecution and must vacate the Blue House.
    Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye
    Anti-Park protesters carry an effigy of the ousted president as they march toward the Blue House in March. Stripped of her immunity, Park is now liable to prosecution and must vacate the Blue House.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 20
    01 Park Geun-hye career RESTRICTED02 Park Geun-hye career RESTRICTEDpark geun hye jimmy carter 203 Park Geun-hye career RESTRICTED05 Park Geun-hye career RESTRICTED06 Park Geun-hye career RESTRICTED08 Park Geun-hye career RESTRICTED07 Park Geun-hye career09 Park Geun-hye career10 Park Geun-hye career RESTRICTED11 Park Geun-hye career12 Park Geun-hye career13 Park Geun-hye career14 Park Geun-hye career15 Park Geun-hye career18 Park Geun-hye career RESTRICTED19 Park Geun-hye career20 Park Geun-hye career RESTRICTED23 South Korea impeachment protests 031018 South Korea impreachment protests 0310 RESTRICTED
    How South Korea&#39;s political turmoil could upend ties with the US
    How South Korea's political turmoil could upend ties with the US
    Pyongyang also weighed in on the impeachment in a Saturday editorial from Rodong Sinmun, a state-run media outlet.
    "Park Geun-hye is an ignorant and uncouth dictator who squandered the taxpayer's precious money for her own complacency and pleasure," the piece read. "How pathetic is her wretched life."

    Ballistic missiles

    The Korean Peninsula remains divided and technically at war despite an armistice that ended hostilities between the forces of the communist China-backed North and anti-communist, US-backed South in 1953.
    Relations remain tense. North Korea tested four ballistic missiles last week, which experts say was almost certainly in reaction to joint military exercises between South Korea and the US.
    The next day, Seoul said the first pieces of the US-built Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) -- a defensive missile system opposed by China -- had arrived in South Korea.
    Park and her conservative allies have taken a more hard line position on North Korea, while the left-wing opposition has signaled it would be likely to pursue a policy of engagement with Pyongyang.
    Thousands of South Koreans took to the streets of Seoul Saturday after President Park Geun-hye was officially impeached. While polls suggest most of the country -- as many as 80% -- supports the move, a small minority of demonstrators said they wanted to &quot;impeach the impeachment.&quot;
    Photos: Faces of Seoul protests
    Thousands of South Koreans took to the streets of Seoul Saturday after President Park Geun-hye was officially impeached. While polls suggest most of the country -- as many as 80% -- supports the move, a small minority of demonstrators said they wanted to "impeach the impeachment."
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    &quot;Young people don&#39;t understand,&quot; said Song Bok-sung, 80, who was protesting Park&#39;s impeachment. &quot;We remember the (Korean War) and how bad it can get.&quot;
    Photos: Faces of Seoul protests
    "Young people don't understand," said Song Bok-sung, 80, who was protesting Park's impeachment. "We remember the (Korean War) and how bad it can get."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    &quot;There was no reason for this impeachment,&quot; said Jason Choi, 36. He added that he was worried the next South Korean government would be soft on North Korea and may reverse the decision to deploy a US missile defense system in the country.
    Photos: Faces of Seoul protests
    "There was no reason for this impeachment," said Jason Choi, 36. He added that he was worried the next South Korean government would be soft on North Korea and may reverse the decision to deploy a US missile defense system in the country.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    The Park decision shows that &quot;maybe this is a time for the older people to listen to the younger people,&quot; said Kim Dae-rim, 30, who had been protesting for weeks for the now former President&#39;s impeachment.
    Photos: Faces of Seoul protests
    The Park decision shows that "maybe this is a time for the older people to listen to the younger people," said Kim Dae-rim, 30, who had been protesting for weeks for the now former President's impeachment.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    &quot;Today feels like a festival, everyone is happy,&quot; said Mun Ha-neul (left) and Park Hyun-jin (right), both 17, who were celebrating Park&#39;s ouster.
    Photos: Faces of Seoul protests
    "Today feels like a festival, everyone is happy," said Mun Ha-neul (left) and Park Hyun-jin (right), both 17, who were celebrating Park's ouster.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    Jang Song-hoi, 38, was gathering signatures to start a new political party representing the youth of South Korea. &quot;We want the youth to be able to make the world they want,&quot; he said.
    Photos: Faces of Seoul protests
    Jang Song-hoi, 38, was gathering signatures to start a new political party representing the youth of South Korea. "We want the youth to be able to make the world they want," he said.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    Lee Dong-sun, 36, brought her children to the demonstration celebrating Park&#39;s impeachment. &quot;Before, when there were other protests, I would just sit at home, even when I agreed,&quot; she said. &quot;But after I had children, I felt I could no longer ride on the backs of others ... to bring them the future I desire.&quot;
    Photos: Faces of Seoul protests
    Lee Dong-sun, 36, brought her children to the demonstration celebrating Park's impeachment. "Before, when there were other protests, I would just sit at home, even when I agreed," she said. "But after I had children, I felt I could no longer ride on the backs of others ... to bring them the future I desire."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    &quot;Today is just the beginning,&quot; said Kim Ga-hyun, 26 (left). Her friend Kim Bo-hee, 24, said that after months of protests, it was good to have a &quot;day of celebration.&quot;
    Photos: Faces of Seoul protests
    "Today is just the beginning," said Kim Ga-hyun, 26 (left). Her friend Kim Bo-hee, 24, said that after months of protests, it was good to have a "day of celebration."
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8
    faces of seoul protests 01faces of seoul protests 02faces of seoul protests 03faces of seoul protests 04faces of seoul protests 05faces of seoul protests 06faces of seoul protests 06faces of seoul protests 08

    Corruption scandal

    The corruption scandal that brought down Park has dominated South Korean politics for months.
    The President was accused of being unduly influenced by her longtime friend and adviser, Choi Soon-sil, who is on trial for abuse of power and fraud.
    The Constitutional Court on Friday agreed with accusations that Park had abused her authority in helping Choi raise donations from companies for foundations she had set up.
    Three people died in violent protests that broke out in Seoul after the court's ruling.
    Pro-Park groups staged an angry demonstration outside Seoul City Hall early Saturday and there was a heavy police presence in the capital.
    However, thousands took to the streets to celebrate, with a giant rally on the historic Gwanghwamun Square.
    According to the Yonhap news agency, more than 70% of Koreans support Park's impeachment.
    South Koreans celebrate in Seoul after the Constitutional Court &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/10/asia/south-korea-president-park-geun-hye-impeachment/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;upheld a parliamentary vote&lt;/a&gt; to impeach President Park Geun-hye on Friday, March 10. Demonstrators both for and against Park took to the streets after the verdict.
    Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office
    South Koreans celebrate in Seoul after the Constitutional Court upheld a parliamentary vote to impeach President Park Geun-hye on Friday, March 10. Demonstrators both for and against Park took to the streets after the verdict.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    People celebrate after the Constitutional Court&#39;s verdict.
    Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office
    People celebrate after the Constitutional Court's verdict.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    Demonstrators wearing illuminated costumes take part in a rally demanding Park&#39;s arrest. Now stripped of her immunity, Park is vulnerable to prosecution in the scandal that triggered her removal. Lawmakers and judges agreed that she abused her authority in helping a friend raise donations from companies.
    Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office
    Demonstrators wearing illuminated costumes take part in a rally demanding Park's arrest. Now stripped of her immunity, Park is vulnerable to prosecution in the scandal that triggered her removal. Lawmakers and judges agreed that she abused her authority in helping a friend raise donations from companies.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    A supporter holds a portrait of Park during a rally opposing her impeachment.
    Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office
    A supporter holds a portrait of Park during a rally opposing her impeachment.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    People opposing Park&#39;s impeachment cry during a rally near the Constitutional Court.
    Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office
    People opposing Park's impeachment cry during a rally near the Constitutional Court.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    Police block Park supporters as they march toward the Constitutional Court in opposition of her impeachment.
    Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office
    Police block Park supporters as they march toward the Constitutional Court in opposition of her impeachment.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    A supporter of the ousted president lies in a pool of blood as protesters push to pass a police barricade preventing them from reaching the Constitutional Court. According to police, two people died in the protests. A statement from acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn said several people also were injured.
    Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office
    A supporter of the ousted president lies in a pool of blood as protesters push to pass a police barricade preventing them from reaching the Constitutional Court. According to police, two people died in the protests. A statement from acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn said several people also were injured.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Anti-government activists march toward the presidential palace, known as the Blue House. Park will not leave the Blue House immediately, a spokesman told CNN.
    Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office
    Anti-government activists march toward the presidential palace, known as the Blue House. Park will not leave the Blue House immediately, a spokesman told CNN.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    Park supporters clash with police after the country&#39;s Constitutional Court announced it would uphold her impeachment.
    Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office
    Park supporters clash with police after the country's Constitutional Court announced it would uphold her impeachment.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    An effigy of Park is paraded through the streets of Seoul.
    Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office
    An effigy of Park is paraded through the streets of Seoul.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    Park supporters shout slogans and wave South Korean flags during a rally to oppose her impeachment.
    Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office
    Park supporters shout slogans and wave South Korean flags during a rally to oppose her impeachment.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    An anti-government activist wears a Park mask.
    Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office
    An anti-government activist wears a Park mask.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    A Park supporter shouts slogans in front of a police line.
    Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office
    A Park supporter shouts slogans in front of a police line.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    Park supporters clash with police.
    Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office
    Park supporters clash with police.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    Protesters view cutouts of Park and Hwang during a march toward the Blue House.
    Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office
    Protesters view cutouts of Park and Hwang during a march toward the Blue House.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    Park supporters are blocked by police during their march toward the Constitutional Court.
    Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office
    Park supporters are blocked by police during their march toward the Constitutional Court.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    South Koreans celebrate at a restaurant after hearing the court&#39;s unanimous verdict.
    Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office
    South Koreans celebrate at a restaurant after hearing the court's unanimous verdict.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    An injured Park supporter lies on a stretcher surrounded by police.
    Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office
    An injured Park supporter lies on a stretcher surrounded by police.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    20 South Korea impeachment protests 031021 South Korea impeachment protests 031022 South Korea impeachment protests 031023 South Korea impeachment protests 031024 South Korea impeachment protests 031007 South Korea impreachment protests11 South Korea impeachment protests RESTRICTED15 South Korea impreachment protests 031016 South Korea impreachment protests 031002 South Korea impeachment protests RESTRICTED 13 South Korea impreachment protests 031012 South Korea impeachment protests 031001 South Korea impeachment protests RESTRICTED04 South Korea impeachment protests RESTRICTED10 South Korea impreachment protests08 South Korea impreachment protestsGettyImages-65102299009 South Korea impreachment protests

    What next?

    Prosecutors are expected to begin interrogating Park as early as Monday on corruption charges, and may seek to block her from leaving the country, according to Korean broadcaster YTN.
    An election for Park's replacement must be held within 60 days. Park Geun-hye's Liberty Korea Party will announce its candidate for President on March 31, the party said Sunday.
    Experts predict the election will take place May 9.
    With Park's ruling conservatives looking out of favor, it seems likely the country will turn to the left.