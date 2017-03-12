VA downplayed risks at Chicago facility, watchdog says

Story highlights Doctor alleged life-threatening delays in care and unnecessary heart procedures at VA hospital

Watchdog agency disputes VA findings of no "specific danger to public health or safety"



(CNN) Six years after a whistleblower warned of poor care at a VA hospital near Chicago, a top government watchdog is warning that the Department of Veterans Affairs downplayed the risks.

The concerns were first raised in 2011 by Dr. Lisa Nee, a cardiologist at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, just west of Chicago.

Her claims: Veterans were being subjected to unnecessary coronary artery bypass surgeries. She also said that the hospital's echocardiogram laboratory had a one-year backlog and that many patients had died or suffered complications before their echocardiograms were reviewed.

She says her concerns were ignored and she left the VA in 2013. Nee became a whistleblower and took her case to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, which protects government workers who report damaging information about the agencies where they work.

"I have absolutely no doubt patients died as a result of the care they did not get at the VA Hines facility," Nee told CNN from Chicago, where she now works as chief medical officer for a medical start-up. No VA investigation has made that determination.

Read More