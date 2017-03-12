Story highlights The landslide killed more than 60 people

The government had been trying to resettle people living in the area

(CNN) A landslide at a huge landfill killed more than 60 people and injured dozens more outside the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, Communications Minister Negeri Lencho said.

Officials were still investigating how the landslide at the sprawling Koshe landfill occurred Saturday night, Lencho said.

Dwellings shown after a landslide in the main city dump of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 12, 2017.

"It's a sad story because the government has been trying to resettle the people residing in the area," Lencho said. The government had also been building a factory to convert waste products at the landfill into energy, he said.

Security personnel are still searching for people who have been reported missing in the landslide, Lencho said, and authorities are working to find housing for the families affected.

Hundreds of people live in makeshift houses on top of the garbage at Koshe -- which means "dust."

