Six Nations: England thrash Scotland to equal rugby world record

Twickenham, London (CNN) It was supposed to be their toughest test of the Six Nations yet, a would-be grueling encounter against their in-form oldest of enemies.

Yet England, off color so far this year, dazzled at Twickenham to not only retain their Six Nations title but equal the world record of 18 consecutive Test victories for a Tier One side, set by New Zealand last year.

Their 61-21 thumping of a disappointing Scotland also extended their own record of consecutive Six Nations victories to 11.

It was a sensational performance from a side whose claim to greatness has been questioned after unconvincing wins in their opening three matches of this tournament.

Whether England are yet the equal of New Zealand on the pitch -- double World Champions and the world's top ranked team -- is still open to question. Many would answer with a resounding no.

But this result would have made the All Blacks take note. Another equally resounding victory against Ireland, on March 18, in the concluding match of the tournament and England will stand alone in the history books with 19 consecutive wins.

A win in Dublin against an Ireland team which ended New Zealand's record run of invincibility last October and England would also secure their first back-to-back Grand Slams since 1992.

Even New Zealand would then acknowledge them as worthy adversaries, though both sides are not scheduled to play each other until 2018.

This is a very good England side. Their quest for greatness ongoing.

Eddie Jones' men attacked with verve, overpowered an up-and-coming Scotland side and secured their place in history alongside the All Blacks with a dynamic seven-try display.

Jonathan Joseph and Owen Farrell were the standout performers.

Farrell, an injury doubt until match day, pulled the strings in midfield and kicked 26 points with the boot, while Joseph was the poacher supreme -- securing his hat-trick before he was substituted on the hour.

Replacements Anthony Watson, Billy Vunipola and Danny Care (2) also crossed the whitewash as England were able to cut loose at will.

Scotland were a shadow of the side which has lit up this tournament. They managed three tries, but the damage was done in the opening 20 minutes when England were already 20-0 ahead.

It was perhaps always too much to expect Scotland to burst England's balloon.

None of the players on the pitch were born when the Scots last won at Twickenham in 1983. Indeed, they have only won on this ground four times in their 108 years and have not won the Calcutta Cup since 2008.