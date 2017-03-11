At properties that bear his name, the President is a regular

Story highlights For six straight weekends during his first two months in office, Trump has spent time at properties that bear his name

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump pledged during the campaign that he would divorce himself from the day-to-day operations of his businesses. And, it appears, he has done that.

But for six consecutive weekends during his first two months in office, the President has spent time at properties that bear his name -- including a visit Saturday to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, for meetings.

The visits are not out of the norm for the President, who was known to regularly frequent his holdings when he was a private citizen. And they don't violate the promises Trump made about not having a hand in the operation of his old business. But the constant visits as President do blur the lines between Trump's responsibilities as commander-in-chief and his ability to benefit -- both directly and indirectly - his family's empire of hotels, golf courses and apartment buildings.

Each visit Trump makes to one of his hotels or golf courses serves as an invaluable product placement opportunity for a business whose bottom line, in the end, benefits the President and his family. And it was this sort of issue that ethics watchdogs worried about when Trump announced in January that he would hand his holdings over to his family but not sell his properties.

"My two sons, who are right here, Don and Eric, are going to be running the company," Trump said, referring to his sons Eric and Don Jr. who are now in control of the Trump Organization. "They are going to be running it in a very professional manner. They're not going to discuss it with me."

