Pence, despite conservative critics, to sell Republican health care plan in Kentucky

Story highlights Vice President Mike Pence will tout the GOP health care bill in Louisville

He's already visited Missouri, Wisconsin and Ohio

Louisville, Kentucky (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence will continue his health care road show on Saturday here in Louisville. But, unlike past events, the vice president comes armed with a health care plan to sell.

President Donald Trump, Pence and their administration, despite concerns raised by conservative Republicans, have stood fully behind the health care plan authored by Republicans on Capitol Hill. The health care plan has not enjoyed a smooth rollout, but White House aides hope Pence will be able to confidently argue why repealing and replacing Obamacare - President Barack Obama's sweeping 2010 health care law - is best done with this proposal.

Pence has visited Missouri, Wisconsin and Ohio as vice president to discuss health care. But Saturday's event is different.

By speaking with business owners and giving a speech at Trane Parts and Distribution Center in northern Kentucky, the former Indiana governor is subtly challenging Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul, a libertarian who has been a vocal critic of the health care plan backed by Trump.

When asked about whether the event is a challenge to Paul, a Pence aide demurred, arguing that Saturday's event is no different than the vice president's other events.

