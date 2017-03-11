GOP lawmaker: Obamacare replacement 'not in a form that I approve of'

Story highlights The California Republican acknowledged that the GOP needs fixing

Issa said criticism of the Obamacare replacement plan is rooted in wanting to see major changes

Washington (CNN) California Rep. Darrell Issa faced an often critical crowd at his town hall meeting Saturday over his position on repealing the Affordable Care Act.

The California Republican declined to say how he'd vote on the Republican plan to repeal the law, unveiled earlier this week, but acknowledged that the plan needs fixing.

Asked by a woman attending the meeting in Oceanside, California, how he would vote on the GOP legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, President Barack Obama's signature health care law, the Republican lawmaker said he couldn't give a definitive answer.

"I understand you're asking for a 'yes' or 'no,'" Issa said.

"The current bill is not in a form that I approve of," he added. "I'm trying to change it, but ultimately the Affordable Care Act has problems that have to be fixed, so my intention is to keep working on the fixes."

Read More