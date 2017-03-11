Intruder breaches White House grounds, arrested near residence entrance

Story highlights President Donald Trump, who was in the residence at the time, was unharmed

The incident took place just before midnight, a senior official said

(CNN) A man carrying a backpack was arrested Friday night after breaching security at the White House complex and was discovered by a Secret Service officer by the south entrance to the executive residence, officials said.

The incident happened just before midnight while President Donald Trump was at the White House.

A Secret Service source said the intruder might have entered the White House grounds on the east side before making his way near the residence's south portico entrance.

The White House was placed under security condition "orange," one of the highest levels of security for the Secret Service.

The suspect was arrested by the Secret Service and taken into custody.

