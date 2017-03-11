Story highlights Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald calls US election "a proxy war ... for unseen forces"

Greenwald says, "The FBI clearly sided with Donald Trump"

(CNN) Journalist and Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald said Saturday he believes both the CIA and FBI as well as Russia interfered in the US presidential election.

CNN's Michael Smerconish asked Greenwald whether he gave "any credence to the conspiracy theory" that the CIA , along with the Russians, had attempted to manipulate the results of the election, and the journalist replied simply that it "was probably both."

And he asserted the FBI had also played a part.

"I also think the FBI clearly sided with Donald Trump and did a lot of damaging leaks on purpose to hurt Hillary Clinton," he added, an apparent reference to the bureau's handling of the investigation into Clinton's email.

Greenwald went on to sum up the 2016 election as "a proxy war ... for unseen forces."

