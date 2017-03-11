US Attorney Preet Bharara doesn't plan to resign, will make President fire him

Story highlights Bharara was told after a meeting with the President-elect in November that he would stay on

The US attorney felt blindsided by the move

(CNN) The high-profile US attorney for Manhattan, Preet Bharara, has indicated he will not submit a letter of resignation as requested by the Trump administration Friday -- placing the President in the position of having to fire him in a public standoff, sources tell CNN.

Bharara, who had been told after a meeting with the President-elect in November that he would stay on, felt blindsided by the move, the sources said.

According to a source familiar with the meeting between Trump and Bharara in November 2016 at Trump Tower, the President-elect asked Bharara to stay on the job and they shook hands. Trump directed Bharara to go out to the cameras and tell them, "I asked you to stay."

The President-elect asked Bharara to continue as US attorney at the behest of New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, who made the request when he and Trump were discussing how they could work together.

The White House referred CNN to the Department of Justice for an official comment on the matter.