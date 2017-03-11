Story highlights Paul Callan: The President has undoubtedly decided that he wants his own pick in the job

Paul Callan is a CNN legal analyst, a former New York City homicide prosecutor and currently is of counsel at the New York law firm of Edelman & Edelman PC, focusing on wrongful conviction and civil rights cases. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) There is nothing unusual about a newly elected president replacing all of the United States attorneys with his own personal appointments. These individuals are the nation's most powerful federal prosecutors with the power to even investigate the president himself.

What is unusual is telling or strongly implying that you are going to extend the term of a US attorney into the new administration and then arbitrarily demanding his resignation. That is what Preet Bharara, the camera-ready and highly charismatic US attorney for the Southern District of New York, claims that President Trump did to him, and Bharara is plenty angry about it.

The US attorney for the Southern District of New York occupies one of the most powerful seats of prosecutorial power in the United States, second only to that occupied by his nominal boss, the attorney general of the United States, Jeff Sessions.

Even presidents and attorney generals tread lightly when dealing with the powerful Southern District prosecutor given its storied history as an institution of impeccable integrity. It is staffed by some of the nation's most talented lawyers who have resigned from lucrative jobs at prestigious law firms to perform the public service of prosecuting the rich, powerful and politically connected in the media center of the United States and the world.

