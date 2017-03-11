Dozens of Iraqi pilgrims slain in Damascus bombings

Story highlights The pilgrims were visiting "holy shrines," Iraq ministry says

Bab al-Saghir is a sacred cemetery in the Syrian capital

(CNN) Twin blasts Saturday in Damascus, Syria, killed at least 40 Iraqi pilgrims and wounded 120 more, according to Iraq's Foreign Ministry.

The explosions took place at the Bab al-Saghir Cemetery in the Syrian capital.

The attackers used improvised explosive devices, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Jamal said in a statement.

The pilgrims were visiting "holy shrines," the ministry said.

Bab al-Saghir is a sacred cemetery where descendants and companions of the Prophet Mohammed are buried.

