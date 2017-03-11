Terror threat closes German shopping mall

Story highlights Essen, in the western part of the country, is a city of nearly 600,000 people

Germany remains on edge after a pair of deadly incidents last year

(CNN) German police shut down a large shopping mall in the western city of Essen on Saturday following "concrete indications" of a possible terror attack, a police spokesman said.

Hundreds of police are involved in the security operation at the Limbecker Platz mall, Essen police spokesperson Christoph Wickhorst said. Police officers and vans surrounded the mall -- one of the biggest in Germany -- Saturday afternoon, Reuters reported.

Details of the threat weren't immediately available. But the closure comes a day after police received very serious indications from "another agency" that an attack was possibly planned on the mall Saturday, Wickhorst said.

The mall will "remain closed this Saturday for security reasons," a message on the shopping center's website said.

"Police have concrete indications of a possible attack. In order not avoid any danger for visitors the closure has been ordered," the mall's website message said.