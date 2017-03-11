Why these Indian state elections matter to the whole world

New Delhi (CNN) India's ruling political party has won a crucial state election, strengthening its ability to push through a development agenda in the world's fastest growing major economy.

Of the five state elections being counted over the weekend, one result especially loomed large: that of central India's Uttar Pradesh, home to more than 200 million people. The staggered five-week vote in that state alone marks the biggest election in the world in 2017.

The clear majority means the BJP will be able to form a state government without the help of other parties. In the previous Uttar Pradesh election, in 2012, the BJP won only 47 seats. 2017's vote marks a significant endorsement for Modi, the leader of the BJP, and the face of its campaign across state elections.

Four other, smaller states declared results on Saturday: Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. In Punjab, India's storied but declining Congress Party emerged victorious. The BJP took Uttarakhand and was vying for dominance in close races in Goa and Manipur as results continued to be firmed up.

