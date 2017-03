South Korea: Anger and jubilation as Seoul wakes up to life without Park

Seoul (CNN) A brief calm returned to the streets of Seoul a day after the tumultuous events which saw the dawn of a new political reality in South Korea.

President Park Geun-hye is due to leave office after a Constitutional Court on Friday upheld a vote by lawmakers to impeach her

With Park out, South Koreans' attention is now turning to what leadership the next election will usher in, and how the new leadership will handle relationships with the US and North Korea.

The capital was quiet Saturday morning, after police flooded the streets of Seoul in the wake of violent protests Friday by pro-Park supporters, which resulted in the deaths of three protestors.

At two semi-permanent protest camps mere blocks apart, anticipation is high for twin events planned Saturday afternoon: a protest by Park's supporters, and a celebratory rally led by trade unions.

The latter demonstration is expected to attract many of the hundreds of thousands of people who turned out in December to demand Park's ouster.

Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn has appealed for unity, saying the conflict has polarized the nation and led Koreans to view each other as "enemies."

Park supporters worried

In a crowd of tents outside Seoul City Hall, supporters of Park were defiant but fearful for the future.

They waved South Korean and American flags and sang then national anthem to protest the Constitutional Court's order.

"We impeach the impeachment," a presenter shouted from the stage outside city hall.

Demonstrators, many of them in tears, were encouraged to introduce themselves to each other for the "struggle ahead."

Pro-Park Geun-hye rally beginning outside Seoul City Hall now. A post shared by James Griffiths (@jgriffiths) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:49pm PST

"The freedom of the democracy and the constitution are being threatened," said Kim Jung-hyun, in his 40s.

"There was no reason for the impeachment," Jason Choi, 36, told CNN outside City Hall, where he stood draped in a South Korean flag. "But we will follow the decision of the court."

Both Kim and Choi expressed concern that a potential future left-wing government may reverse the decision to deploy the US-built Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), a defensive missile system. The first pieces of THAAD reached South Korea last week.

"The next government must support the security relationship with our friends in the US," Kim said. "We support THAAD deployment because right now North Korea and China are pointing their missiles at us."

Pyongyang weighed in on the impeachment Saturday in an editorial from Rodong Sinmun, a state-run media outlet.

"Park Geun-hye is an ignorant and uncouth dictator who squandered the taxpayer's precious money for her own complacency and pleasure," the piece read. "How pathetic is her wretched life."

Choi said he was worried that the next government would be "China friendly," and would stop the deployment of THAAD, which Beijing opposes.

One woman, who turned down CNN's request for an interview, said she "only had swear words to say about the constitutional court."

The generational divide was clear, with few pro-Park demonstrators under 40 in sight.

Protesters who support ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye said they are concerned that a new government will be weak on North Korea.

Anger and violence

Hundreds of pro-Park demonstrators swarmed police outside the Constitutional Court Friday, as a minority of protesters turned violent.

Police fought with protesters atop large buses parked to prevent the crowd from accessing the court, as the mostly middle-aged or elderly Park supporters used poles, ropes and batons to try and break the police line.

"We lost our liberty. We lost our Korea," one protestor told CNN.

Three people died amid the chaos in front of the court and in the streets around it, though the causes of death remain unclear.

Seoul police spokesman Kim Tae-won told CNN Saturday that one protestor died in a local hospital where he was being treated. Two others were confirmed dead Friday by firefighters overseeing emergency medical services on the scene of the protests. Dozens of people were injured.

Sculptures depicting ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye and acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn at a protest camp on Gwanghwamun Square.

Celebration

While pro-Park demonstrators have dominated the headlines, a massive rally is planned Saturday to celebrate the court's decision.

Late last year, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators -- led by unions and student groups -- braved the biting Korean winter to take to the streets week after week to demand Park's ouster.

Artist An Hyun-jung, 30, who has been staging performances criticizing Park on Gwanghwamun Square, blocks from city hall, expects Saturday's rally to be bigger than previous ones.

"This is like a festival to say that (we've) done something great, and to keep it up," she said.

"A country's president committed an illegal act. Many people's lives were threatened in the process, I think there would be no hope if it was not evaluated properly and punished accordingly."

Despite this, she pointed to a host of other issues facing the country, not least the upcoming election.

"It doesn't feel like this is the end, I think we will be heading to the next fight," she said.

Park's fate

South Korea's first female President remains in the Blue House, South Korea's executive mansion, for now, despite being ordered to vacate her once childhood home when her father, Park Chung-hee, was President.

Prosecutors are expected to begin interrogating Park as early as Monday on corruption charges, and may seek to block her from leaving the country, according to Korean broadcaster YTN.

The President is accused of being unduly influenced by her longtime friend and adviser, Choi Soon-sil, who is on trial for abuse of power and fraud.

The Constitutional Court agreed with accusations that Park had abused her authority in helping Choi raise donations from companies for foundations she had set up.

An election for Park's replacement must be held within 60 days, and an ad-hoc cabinet meeting will be held soon, a government official told CNN.

Experts predict the election will take place May 9.

With Park's ruling conservatives looking out of favor, it seems likely the country will turn to the left-wing opposition, which has signaled it would be likely to pursue a policy of engagement with North Korea, as opposed to the more hard line position offered by Park and her conservative allies.

Liberal candidate Moon Jae-in, of the opposition Democratic United Party, currently leads the opinion polls. Moon was defeated narrowly by Park in the 2012 presidential election.

"Korea will start again based on this new and surprising experience," Moon said in a statement on his Facebook page.