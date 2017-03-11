Story highlights Kenya, Yemen, South Sudan and Somalia facing starvation, diseases

UN describes it as world's 'largest humanitarian crisis'

(CNN) Somalia and three other countries desperately need aid to save more than 20 million people from starvation and diseases, the United Nations said.

UN humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien pleaded with the world to come to the rescue of Kenya, Yemen, South Sudan and Somalia.

"We stand at a critical point in history. Already at the beginning of the year we are facing the largest humanitarian crisis since the creation of the UN," he said Friday.

"Now, more than 20 million people across four countries face starvation and famine. Without collective and coordinated global efforts, people will simply starve to death. Many more will suffer and die from disease."

Terror group stealing food

Read More