Boston St. Patrick's Day parade will allow gay veterans group

(CNN) The organizers of Boston's major St. Patrick's Day parade said they will allow a gay veterans group to participate, reversing a decision that had roiled the city and led to promises of a boycott from political leaders.

"Acceptance letter signed by Parade Organizer to allow @OutVets to march in 2017 parade," the group wrote on Twitter and Facebook.

It was not immediately clear what the acceptance letter entailed and whether OutVets would accept the invitation.

Acceptance letter signed by Parade Organizer to allow @OUTVETS to march in 2017 parade. — St. Patrick's Parade (@ParadeBoston) March 10, 2017

"OutVets is in receipt of a letter from the Allied War Veterans Council. We are actively reviewing it," the group wrote on Facebook.

The parade organizers, the Allied War Veterans Council of South Boston, did not respond to requests for comment.

