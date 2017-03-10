Man accused of holding eight women in mansion hit with 12 more felonies

Story highlights Two guns were recovered as part of the investigation, police said

One alleged victim called 911, told dispatcher, " I need to get out"

(CNN) The man accused of holding eight women against their will in a suburban Atlanta mansion now faces 12 additional felony charges, police in Sandy Springs, Georgia, said Friday.

Kenndric Roberts, 33, was charged Friday with five additional counts of false imprisonment, five counts of trafficking persons for labor, and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

An AK-47 assault rifle and a Glock .45-caliber handgun were recovered in the investigation, police said. Roberts initially was charged with one count each of false imprisonment and human trafficking.

Roberts waived his court appearance on Thursday, and is being held without bail at the Fulton County Jail. His next court appearance is March 23.

The case came to the attention of police Tuesday morning, after a desperate 911 call from one of the women inside the home. She said she wanted to leave but was afraid her "boss" would kill her if she did so.

