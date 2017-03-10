(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN on Friday:
-- The US economy added 235,000 jobs during President Donald Trump's first full month in office, and the unemployment rate ticked down, too.
-- Speaking of jobs, CNN Money created this nifty job tracker to see how Trump is pacing on his promise to deliver 25 million jobs in 10 years.
-- The South Korean President Park Geun-hye was forced out of office over a corruption scandal and chaotic scenes erupted in Seoul. Two people died amid protests.
-- Pope Francis said he is open to married men becoming priests to combat the Roman Catholic Church's shortage of clergy.
-- NASA found a lunar spacecraft that vanished eight years ago.
-- And don't forget to set your clocks forward this weekend. Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. Sunday.