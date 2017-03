(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN on Friday:

-- The US economy added 235,000 jobs during President Donald Trump's first full month in office, and the unemployment rate ticked down, too.

-- Speaking of jobs, CNN Money created this nifty job tracker to see how Trump is pacing on his promise to deliver 25 million jobs in 10 years.

-- The South Korean President Park Geun-hye was forced out of office over a corruption scandal and chaotic scenes erupted in Seoul. Two people died amid protests.

-- Pope Francis said he is open to married men becoming priests to combat the Roman Catholic Church's shortage of clergy.