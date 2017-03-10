Story highlights Caller uses voice changer and phone number spoofing, John Miller tells CBS

Some calls are coming from copycats

(CNN) One man is using technical skills to disguise his voice and spoof his phone number while threatening Jewish religious centers and schools across the country, the head of police intelligence for New York City told CBS.

On Thursday, John Miller said one person is behind most of the bomb threats, while others have been perpetrated by copycats.

Miller said there are clues that may lead to the primary offender's capture.

"Everything that this individual does, every technological piece that they add in to avoid detection, is going to leave a different kind of fingerprint ... that are going to help identify this person," Miller told "CBS This Morning."

The man has "some technical prowess."

