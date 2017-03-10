Marines create task force amid nude photos uproar

Story highlights Gen. Robert Neller, Marine Corps commandant, says investigation must proceed with caution

Neller says fewer than 10 alleged victims came forward in nude photos scandal

(CNN) The US Marine Corps commandant said Friday that a task force will examine the "subculture" that led to the posting of nude photos of female service members on various websites.

Gen. Robert Neller said that an investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, as well as the work of the task force, must proceed with caution.

"We don't want to be in a hurry," he told reporters at the Pentagon. "We want to make sure we're thorough and we're within the law ... This affects our entire organization."

The newly formed task force will monitor the progress of the criminal investigation and determine whether the victims received appropriate support, Neller said.

"They're going to look at what's going on, while developing plans for corrective actions and recommendations to policies, procedures, education and training of Marines that will prevent this in the future and the culture -- I'd say subculture -- that may have given rise to this," he said.

Read More