Story highlights So far no formal investigation into new report of a site with many lewd photos

Army says criminal or disciplinary action is possible for soldiers who condone misconduct

(CNN) Four branches of the military are looking into the posting of nude photos of what appear to be female service members on various websites, a Pentagon official told CNN on Thursday.

The news follows a story published online by Business Insider that says the scandal, which began with a report about lewd photos being posted by a group of Marines and former Marines, goes beyond the Corps and some private Facebook groups like Marines United.

Photos of nude and clothed female service members also have been posted to another image-sharing message board, Business Insider reported. A CNN review of the site found photos of women in uniforms from different branches of the military -- and nude and partially nude images.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the Marines United scandal. There is no Defense Department-wide investigation as of Thursday evening, the Pentagon official said.

Read More