DREAMer Daniela Vargas to be released, her attorney says

Daniela Vargas, 22, arrested in Mississippi after speaking out against ICE raids

(CNN) Daniela Vargas, a native of Argentina who was detained by US immigration agents after she publicly criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, is expected to be released, her attorney Nathan Elmore said Friday.

Elmore said he was concerned that a deportation order against Vargas has not been rescinded. She is being held at an ICE detention center in Louisiana.

"We have not seen the order that released her, so there are technical aspects that cause doubts prior to seeing that," Elmore said, explaining it's unclear what the details or conditions of her release are.

Vargas, 22, qualified for a temporary reprieve from deportation under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but her DACA status expired in November.

