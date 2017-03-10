DREAMer Daniela Vargas to be released, her attorney says

(CNN)Daniela Vargas, an Argentinian native who was detained by US immigration agents after she publicly criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Jackson, Mississippi, is expected to be released, her attorney Nathan Elmore said Friday.
Vargas, 22, qualified for a temporary reprieve from deportation under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals but her DACA status expired in November.
She was detained after speaking at a news conference about the arrests of her father and brother by ICE agents.
