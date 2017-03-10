Breaking News

DREAMer Daniela Vargas to be released, her attorney says

By Ray Sanchez, CNN

Updated 1:23 PM ET, Fri March 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Daniela Vargas, an Argentinian native who was detained by US immigration agents after she publicly criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Jackson, Mississippi, is expected to be released, her attorney Nathan Elmore said Friday.

Vargas, 22, qualified for a temporary reprieve from deportation under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals but her DACA status expired in November.
She was detained after speaking at a news conference about the arrests of her father and brother by ICE agents.
Developing story - more to come

CNN's Jaide Timm-Garcia contributed to this report.