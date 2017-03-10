Rachel Bilson cast as series regular on 'Nashville'

Story highlights
(CNN)Rachel Bilson is going country.
The actress is joining the hit CMT show "Nashville" as a regular. CMT broke the news after the Season 5 mid-season finale aired Thursday night.
"We welcome Rachel and Kaitlin into our incredibly talented ensemble," co-showrunner Marshall Herskovitz said in a statement. "We fondly anticipate the second half of the season filled with surprising twists and turns that make Nashville so beloved by the fans."
Bilson took to Instagram to share a subtle pic confirming the news.
"Nashville" fans were shocked a few weeks ago when the show killed off a character played by one of its stars, Connie Britton.
CMT has posted a trailer for the remainder of the fifth season, but there is no official return date for the show.