Breaking News

Rachel Bilson cast as series regular on 'Nashville'

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 10:13 AM ET, Fri March 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • Rachel Bilson is joining CMT's hit show, 'Nashville'
  • This is a return to television for Bilson, whose last stint was on the CW's 'Hart of Dixie.' Previously, she starred on the long-running show, 'The O.C.'

(CNN)Rachel Bilson is going country.

The actress is joining the hit CMT show "Nashville" as a regular. CMT broke the news after the Season 5 mid-season finale aired Thursday night.
"We welcome Rachel and Kaitlin into our incredibly talented ensemble," co-showrunner Marshall Herskovitz said in a statement. "We fondly anticipate the second half of the season filled with surprising twists and turns that make Nashville so beloved by the fans."
    Bilson took to Instagram to share a subtle pic confirming the news.

    Music city, here I come🎧#nashvillecmt

    A post shared by @rachelbilson on

    This is a return to television for Bilson, whose last stint was on the CW's "Hart of Dixie." Previously, she starred on the long-running show "The O.C."
    Read More
    "Nashville" fans were shocked a few weeks ago when the show killed off a character played by one of its stars, Connie Britton.
    CMT has posted a trailer for the remainder of the fifth season, but there is no official return date for the show.