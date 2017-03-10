Rachel Bilson cast as series regular on 'Nashville'

Story highlights Rachel Bilson is joining CMT's hit show, 'Nashville'

(CNN) Rachel Bilson is going country.

The actress is joining the hit CMT show "Nashville" as a regular. CMT broke the news after the Season 5 mid-season finale aired Thursday night.

"We welcome Rachel and Kaitlin into our incredibly talented ensemble," co-showrunner Marshall Herskovitz said in a statement. "We fondly anticipate the second half of the season filled with surprising twists and turns that make Nashville so beloved by the fans."

Bilson took to Instagram to share a subtle pic confirming the news.

Music city, here I come🎧#nashvillecmt A post shared by @rachelbilson on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

