America's most popular national parks are ...

By Katia Hetter, CNN

Updated 4:24 PM ET, Fri March 10, 2017

Golden Gate National Recreation Area: The National Park Service recorded a record-breaking 331 million visits during its centennial year, and the top 10 most popular park sites all recorded more than five million visits each. California's Golden Gate National Recreation Area came in first place with more than 15.6 million visits. Hikers can spot these old redwood trees in Muir Woods, which is part of the Golden Gate park area.
2. Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina/Virginia: Blue Ridge Parkway meanders for 469 miles through two states, revealing gorgeous views of the Appalachian Highlands that vary incredibly by season. Autumn's changing foliage is evident in a sunrise view of the Linn Cove Viaduct at Milepost 304 in North Carolina.
3. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina/Tennessee: The most popular of the 59 headliner National Parks, Great Smoky Mountains straddles the mountains between two states, protecting a variety of animal and plant life. Enter the park's southern entrance near Cherokee, North Carolina, to enjoy the view from the Oconaluftee Overlook.
4. George Washington Memorial Parkway, Washington, D.C./Virginia/Maryland: While the parkway is a commuting route for many working in the region, it's also a carefully planned "park and playground" near the nation's capital. Forts, wildlife preserves, gardens and memorials can be found along the route, including these springtime tulips and dogwood in McLean, Virginia.
5. Gateway National Recreation Area, New York/New Jersey: Sunrise at Sandy Hook, on the New Jersey side, is worth waking up for. Gateway has three geographic units: Sandy Hook, New Jersey, and Jamaica Bay and Staten Island, both in New York City.
6. Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C.: President Abraham Lincoln's influence on the country was so vast, there are 16 sites associated with the 16th president's legacy. Construction of the Lincoln Memorial was completed in 1922.
7. Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Arizona/Nevada. Lake Mead, observed here from the Hoover Dam, is one of the most popular spots to play in this 1.5 million acre park site that includes canyons, mountains, valleys and two lakes (the other is Lake Mohave). There are also nine wilderness areas to explore.
8. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona: The second most popular National Park, Grand Canyon was first protected as a national monument by then-President Theodore Roosevelt. Watching the sunrise at the park's North Rim is majestic.
9. Natchez Trace Parkway, Alabama/Mississippi/Tennessee: The historic Old Trace trail was once the main road through the Old Southwest, going through Chickasaw and Choctaw lands to get from Natchez to Nashville. Commemorated by the Natchez Trace Parkway, the trail still exists in part today. This location is milepost 221.4.
10. Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Washington, D.C.: Designed by Maya Lin, the memorial lists the names of over 58,000 servicemen and women who lost their lives in the Vietnam War. Their names are listed chronologically by date of casualty.
  • National Park Service centenary attracts record crowds
  • Top four park sites attracted more than 10 million visits each

(CNN)The National Park Service recorded a record-breaking 331 million visits during the National Park Service's centennial year in 2016, a 7.7% increase over 2015, the park service announced Friday, March 10.

"Our National Parks are our national treasures, and it's important to recognize that they are more than just beautiful landscapes," said US Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who made the announcement during a stop at Glacier National Park.
"Growing up near Glacier National Park, I understand the value these places bring to local economies and in preserving our heritage," Zinke said. "As we enter into a second century of service and visitation numbers continue to increase, we will focus on maintenance backlogs and ensuring these special places are preserved for future generations."
    It was the park service's third consecutive all-time attendance record, and 77 national park sites set new records for annual recreation visits. (There are 417 sites in the National Park Service, and 382 of those sites count visits.)

    Centennial year celebrations

    Lots of attention went into celebrating the National Park Service's 100th anniversary year, with park service and non-profit campaigns across the country encouraging everyone to "Find Your Park."
    Then-President Barack Obama created a total of 34 park sites during his eight years in office, including four in his final days in office this year. Some of those sites honored the country's civil rights struggle, African-American history, Japanese-American history and the fight for women's rights.
    Every fourth-grader around the country could get a free one-year national parks pass for the student and his or her family under the "Every Kid in a Park" program, which attracted more than 2 million students in its first year.

    Four parks attract more than 40 million visits

    Golden Gate National Recreation Area was the most popular national park site, attracting more than 15.6 million visitors last year, followed by Blue Ridge Parkway (15.2 million), Great Smoky Mountains National Park (11.3 million) and George Washington Memorial Parkway (10.3 million).
    Eleven park sites attracted more than 5 million recreation visits each, including Grand Canyon National Park, Natchez Trace Parkway, Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Yosemite National Park.
    Eighty parks had more than 1 million recreational visits.

    Smaller parks also saw increases

    Some 26 parks attracted half of the visits but smaller parks also saw larger increases in 2016 (13%) compared to 2015 (9%).
    Four new parks -- Belmont Paul Women's Equality National Monument, Keweenaw National Historical Park, Manhattan Project National Historical Park and Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park -- were added to the count for the first time. They reported 300,000 visitors in their first year of existence.
    And once people got there, they stayed longer than ever: Visitors spent some 1.4 billion hours in parks, an increase of 93 million hours from 2015.
    More people stayed overnight: Overnight stays in parks were up 2.5% over 2015. That includes all overnight stays on park property, including concession-run lodges and campgrounds; park service-run campgrounds, backcountry camping and more.
    Of those people staying overnight, there was a 12.5% increase in RV camping, a 4.8% increase in tent camping and a 6.7% increase in backcountry overnight camping compared with 2015.
    The most popular national park: The most popular of the National Park Service's 59 headliner National Parks in 2016, Great Smoky Mountains National Park attracted more than 11 million visits in its centennial year. The park, which straddles the North Carolina/Tennessee border, has incredible views, like this one at sunrise of the Oconaluftee Valley.
    2. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona: The Grand Canyon is 277 river miles long, up to 18 miles wide in parts, and a mile deep. Mather Point along the park's South Rim is a spectacular place from which to view the sunset.
    3. Yosemite National Park, California: President Abraham Lincoln signed legislation in 1864 protecting a portion of what is now Yosemite National Park. It was the first instance of the US government setting aside scenic wilderness for public use and preservation. Cook's Meadow and Yosemite Falls are shown here.
    4. Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado: This 415-square-mile park's elevation ranges from 7,600 feet to 14,259 feet, and the park is home to 77 peaks above 12,000 feet. The park, which hosts a diversity of animal and plant life, also straddles the Continental Divide. Dream Lake is shown here.
    5. Zion National Park, Utah: Zion is the most popular of Utah's "Mighty Five" national parks, which include Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Capital Reef. The Zion hike to Angels Landing is hard but worth it; from there, hikers get views of the whole canyon.
    6. Yellowstone National Park, Idaho/Montana/Wyoming: The world's first National Park, Yellowstone is one of the last large ecosystems on the planet's northern temperate zone. It's home to more than 300 geysers, a volcano and many waterfalls. It's also home to the few remaining members of a wild, continuously free-ranging bison herd that once roamed the Great Plains.
    7. Olympic National Park, Washington: Olympic has everything an outdoors lover could ask for: over 70 miles of untamed coastline, old-growth temperate rain forests, glacier-capped mountains and this incredible view from a ridge at Deer Park.
    8. Acadia National Park, Maine: The first National Park east of the Mississippi, Acadia is the most eastern park and therefore the first US National Park to welcome the sunrise.
    9. Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming: The Teton Range at this national park rises 7,000 feet above the valley at Jackson Hole. The 13,770-foot-tall Grand Teton is the highest peak, but there are eight peaks more than 12,000 feet in elevation.
    10. Glacier National Park, Montana: The glaciers for which this national park is named are disappearing. In 1850, there were an estimated 150 glaciers in the area now within the park's boundaries. Now there are 25, many of which are smaller versions of themselves. They may all be gone by 2030.
    Most popular National Park Service sites (417 total)
    Golden Gate National Recreation Area -- 15,638,777
    Blue Ridge Parkway -- 15,175,578
    Great Smoky Mountains National Park -- 11,312,786
    George Washington Memorial Parkway -- 10,323,339
    Gateway National Recreation Area -- 8,651,770
    Lincoln Memorial -- 7,915,934
    Lake Mead National Recreation Area -- 7,175,891
    Grand Canyon National Park -- 5,969,811
    Natchez Trace Parkway -- 5,891,315
    Vietnam Veterans Memorial -- 5,299,713
    Most popular National Parks (59 total)
    Great Smoky Mountains National Park -- 11,312,786
    Grand Canyon National Park -- 5,969,811
    Yosemite National Park -- 5,028,868
    Rocky Mountain National Park -- 4,517,585
    Zion National Park -- 4,295,127
    Yellowstone National Park -- 4,257,177
    Olympic National Park -- 3,390,221
    Acadia National Park -- 3,303,393
    Grand Teton National Park -- 3,270,076
    Glacier National Park -- 2,946,681