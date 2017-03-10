Top designer has 'no plans' to dress either Melania Trump or Ivanka Trump

Story highlights Posen says he has no intention of designing for Melania Trump or Ivanka Trump

Washington (CNN) The fashion battle lines have been drawn, says Zac Posen, the popular designer whose looks have graced hundreds of celebrities, starlets and politicians. In a new interview with Daily Beast, Posen says he has no intention of designing for Melania Trump or Ivanka Trump.

"I think everybody has a political responsibility. Everybody has a voice, whether in fashion or in any field," says Posen, adding he has no current plans to dress members of the Trump family. "Right now, I'm staying away from bringing my brand into politics."

Posen is not the first designer to publicly come out against dressing the first family; Marc Jacobs, Derek Lam, and Tom Ford have all stated they have no intention of dressing Melania Trump . "She's not necessarily my image," quipped Ford during an appearance on "The View" in January.

