Visual guide: What Republicans need to repeal and then replace Obamacare

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan has given a PowerPoint presentation and members of two committees have held epic overnight markup sessions as they try to get the House Republican leadership's Obamacare proposal through the House of Representatives and over to the Senate.

But while Republicans are trying to keep up momentum in the face of growing opposition from House conservatives, Senate moderates, doctor and hospital interest groups and a host of others, it's important to remember the effort we're seeing on the bill currently being debated is the beginning stage of what will ultimately be a very long process. Here's one road map for Obamacare repeal, but it's worth noting there is very little room for error as the Republican leaders go looking for votes.

First step, repeal-plus

The House GOP is moving a repeal-plus plan, which seeks to repeal all it can via the budget rules and includes elements of replacement allowed by both the budget rules and the parliamentarian's interpretation of them. This strategy was chosen to mollify wary moderates (and is generally opposed by conservatives who just want a straight repeal vote).

What this strategy allows is fulfilling the promise of repeal, with enough elements of replacement to keep a sustainable marketplace, at least according to Ryan.

