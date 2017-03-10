Anger mounts over handling of US attorney firings

Story highlights Administrations have the right to nominate or dismiss US attorneys as they see fit

Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush also dismissed large numbers of US attorneys

Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked for the resignations of 46 US attorneys, igniting anger from officials who say they were given no warning about their dismissals.

The Justice Department announced the firings Friday afternoon, and many prosecutors had not been formally notified or even told before they were fired, according to a law enforcement source. Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente was in the beginning stages of calling each US attorney individually to tell them they had to resign when the DOJ issued a statement.

A law enforcement source charged that "this could not have been handled any worse" because there was little warning. Many prosecutors found out through media reports that they had to resign today.

A Justice Department spokeswoman explained that forced resignations are a matter of course when turning the agency over to a new administration.

"As was the case in prior transitions, many of the United States attorneys nominated by the previous administration already have left the Department of Justice. The attorney general has now asked the remaining 46 presidentially appointed US attorneys to tender their resignations in order to ensure a uniform transition," Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores said.

Read More