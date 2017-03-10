UN chief tries to curb peacekeepers' transgressions as US cuts loom

Story highlights The secretary-general has unveiled recommendations from a task force trying to stamp out sexual abuse by peacekeepers

UN diplomats and observers believe the peacekeeping department will be an easy target for US slashing

(CNN) The new United Nations chief is looking to heal a major black eye for peacekeeping operations as the international organization faces threats of major cuts in US funding.

On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres unveiled recommendations from a task force trying to stamp out sexual abuse by peacekeepers in the field. But it remains to be seen if the recommendations will be implemented, let alone prove effective.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has indicated it's looking to cut its contributions for foreign commitments, such as the UN. Any budget cuts would need support from Congress, however, and a potential executive order on UN funding has not yet materialized.

Right now the US pays for about 30% of the UN's nearly $8 billion peacekeeping budget. UN diplomats and observers believe the peacekeeping department -- with its notorious sex abuse cases and unending, expensive and far-flung missions -- will be an easy target for US slashing.

At her Senate confirmation hearings, US Ambassador Nikki Haley said, "If you look at the peace missions in Africa, it's been devastating to see the sexual exploitation, the fraud, the abuse that's happening."

