Breaking News

Spicer doesn't reject concept of 'Deep State'

By Kevin Liptak and Hunter Schwarz, CNN

Updated 4:06 PM ET, Fri March 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Spicer deep state
Spicer deep state

    JUST WATCHED

    Spicer doesn't reject 'deep state' existence

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(4 Videos)

Story highlights

  • "I don't think that should come as a surprise," Spicer said
  • To some, "Deep State" has a far more insidious meaning than just government bureaucrats

Washington (CNN)Asked whether a "deep state" of entrenched government employees exists, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Friday that some federal employees were working to advance the previous administration's agenda.

"I think that there's no question when you have eight years of one party in office, there are people who stay in government -- and continue to espouse the agenda of the previous administration," Spicer said.
What's a 'Deep State'
    "So I don't think it should come as any surprise there are people that burrowed into government during eight years of the last administration and may have believed in that agenda and may continue to seek it," he went on. "I don't think that should come as a surprise."
    Spicer denied that the CIA was working to identify those people and remove them from office.
    Read More
    "That's not part of the CIA's mandate under any circumstances," he said.
    But to some, "Deep State" has a far more insidious meaning than just government bureaucrats and Obama appointees still working in Washington.
    Rep. Mike Kelly, a Pennsylvania Republican, alleged last weekend -- without evidence -- that Obama and his family were living in Washington in an attempt to undermine Trump's presidency.
    "He's only there for one purpose and one purpose only and that is to run a shadow government that is totally going to upset the new agenda," Kelly said during an event in his home district.
    Obama and his family rented a home in Washington after departing the White House so their youngest daughter could finish high school.
    Kelly, in his remarks, alleged that Obama-era federal employees were rejecting the new administration's directives.
    US Attorney General Jeff Sessions pauses during a news conference in Washington on Thursday, March 2. In a statement, Sessions &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/02/politics/democrats-sessions-russia-resignation-call/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recused himself&lt;/a&gt; from any investigation related to President Donald Trump&#39;s 2016 campaign. He made the decision after it emerged that he failed at his Senate confirmation hearing to disclose two pre-election meetings with Moscow&#39;s ambassador to Washington. Sessions spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said there was nothing &quot;misleading about his answer&quot; to Congress because the Alabama Republican &quot;was asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign -- not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee.&quot; She said Sessions had more than 25 conversations with foreign ambassadors last year.
    Photos: The week in politics
    US Attorney General Jeff Sessions pauses during a news conference in Washington on Thursday, March 2. In a statement, Sessions recused himself from any investigation related to President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. He made the decision after it emerged that he failed at his Senate confirmation hearing to disclose two pre-election meetings with Moscow's ambassador to Washington. Sessions spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said there was nothing "misleading about his answer" to Congress because the Alabama Republican "was asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign -- not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee." She said Sessions had more than 25 conversations with foreign ambassadors last year.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 19
    President Donald Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/28/politics/gallery/trump-joint-address-congress/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;addresses a joint session of Congress&lt;/a&gt; for the first time on Tuesday, February 28. His uplifting message was dramatically different from his usual rhetoric -- and also from his usual controversies. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/01/politics/trump-address-congress-highlights/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Read more: 6 takeaways from Trump&#39;s address to Congress&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The week in politics
    President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time on Tuesday, February 28. His uplifting message was dramatically different from his usual rhetoric -- and also from his usual controversies. Read more: 6 takeaways from Trump's address to Congress
    Hide Caption
    2 of 19
    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks at a hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, March 1. The mark on her head was in observance of Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the holy season of Lent for many Christians in the West.
    Photos: The week in politics
    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks at a hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, March 1. The mark on her head was in observance of Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the holy season of Lent for many Christians in the West.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 19
    President Trump walks with his grandchildren Arabella and Joseph across the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, March 3. They were about to board Marine One for a short flight to Andrews Air Force Base.
    Photos: The week in politics
    President Trump walks with his grandchildren Arabella and Joseph across the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, March 3. They were about to board Marine One for a short flight to Andrews Air Force Base.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 19
    From left, US Reps. Brenda Lawrence, Joyce Beatty, Marcia Fudge and Val Demings pose for a photo before Trump&#39;s address to Congress on Tuesday, February 27. Many Democrats wore white as a nod to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/18/politics/gallery/tbt-womens-suffrage/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the women&#39;s suffrage movement.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The week in politics
    From left, US Reps. Brenda Lawrence, Joyce Beatty, Marcia Fudge and Val Demings pose for a photo before Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday, February 27. Many Democrats wore white as a nod to the women's suffrage movement.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 19
    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer answers questions at a Washington news conference on Thursday, March 2. Schumer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/01/politics/jeff-sessions-russian-ambassador-meetings/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign&lt;/a&gt; after it was revealed that Sessions, during his Senate confirmation hearing, did not disclose his meetings last year with Russia&#39;s ambassador to the United States.
    Photos: The week in politics
    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer answers questions at a Washington news conference on Thursday, March 2. Schumer called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign after it was revealed that Sessions, during his Senate confirmation hearing, did not disclose his meetings last year with Russia's ambassador to the United States.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 19
    President Trump speaks to Navy sailors and civilian shipbuilders &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/02/politics/donald-trump-navy-speech-virginia/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford,&lt;/a&gt; a soon-to-be-commissioned aircraft carrier in Newport News, Virginia, on Thursday, March 2. He touted his calls for a multibillion-dollar military investment, promising a &quot;great rebuilding of our military might.&quot;
    Photos: The week in politics
    President Trump speaks to Navy sailors and civilian shipbuilders aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford, a soon-to-be-commissioned aircraft carrier in Newport News, Virginia, on Thursday, March 2. He touted his calls for a multibillion-dollar military investment, promising a "great rebuilding of our military might."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 19
    Supreme Court justices attend President Trump&#39;s address to Congress on Tuesday, February 28. From left are John Roberts, Anthony Kennedy, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
    Photos: The week in politics
    Supreme Court justices attend President Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday, February 28. From left are John Roberts, Anthony Kennedy, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 19
    Trump greets Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after delivering his speech to Congress.
    Photos: The week in politics
    Trump greets Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after delivering his speech to Congress.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 19
    First lady Melania Trump, bottom right, is applauded as she arrives in the House chamber for her husband&#39;s speech.
    Photos: The week in politics
    First lady Melania Trump, bottom right, is applauded as she arrives in the House chamber for her husband's speech.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 19
    Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch visits the Washington office of US Sen. Angus King on Wednesday, March 1. Gorsuch has been visiting with senators from both parties.
    Photos: The week in politics
    Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch visits the Washington office of US Sen. Angus King on Wednesday, March 1. Gorsuch has been visiting with senators from both parties.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 19
    A strong wind blows President Trump&#39;s tie as he arrives at Orlando International Airport on Friday, March 3.
    Photos: The week in politics
    A strong wind blows President Trump's tie as he arrives at Orlando International Airport on Friday, March 3.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 19
    New Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks at his swearing-in ceremony in Washington on Thursday, March 2. The former Texas governor -- flanked by his wife, Anita, and Vice President Mike Pence -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/02/politics/ben-carson-confirmed-as-hud-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was confirmed&lt;/a&gt; by a Senate vote of 62-37. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/10/politics/gallery/trump-cabinet-confirmation-hearings/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See Trump&#39;s nominees and their confirmation hearings&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The week in politics
    New Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks at his swearing-in ceremony in Washington on Thursday, March 2. The former Texas governor -- flanked by his wife, Anita, and Vice President Mike Pence -- was confirmed by a Senate vote of 62-37. See Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Hide Caption
    13 of 19
    Olympic gold medalists Adam Nelson and Michael Phelps are among those sworn in before a House committee in Washington on Tuesday, February 28. They called for greater international policing of doping in sports. &quot;I don&#39;t believe I&#39;ve stood up at an international competition and the rest of the field has been clean,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/01/sport/michael-phelps-house-of-representatives-evidence/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said Phelps,&lt;/a&gt; the most decorated Olympian of all time. &quot;I don&#39;t think I&#39;ve ever felt that.&quot;
    Photos: The week in politics
    Olympic gold medalists Adam Nelson and Michael Phelps are among those sworn in before a House committee in Washington on Tuesday, February 28. They called for greater international policing of doping in sports. "I don't believe I've stood up at an international competition and the rest of the field has been clean," said Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time. "I don't think I've ever felt that."
    Hide Caption
    14 of 19
    Members of the media look on as President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 28.
    Photos: The week in politics
    Members of the media look on as President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 28.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 19
    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer walks across the tarmac Thursday, March 2, at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia.
    Photos: The week in politics
    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer walks across the tarmac Thursday, March 2, at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 19
    An emotional Carryn Owens, center, looks up as &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/28/politics/navy-seal-widow-trump-address/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;she is applauded during President Trump&#39;s address&lt;/a&gt; to Congress on Tuesday, February 28. Owens&#39; husband, Navy SEAL William &quot;Ryan&quot; Owens, recently was killed during a mission in Yemen. &quot;Ryan died as he lived: a warrior and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation,&quot; Trump said. The applause lasted over a minute, which Trump said must be a record.
    Photos: The week in politics
    An emotional Carryn Owens, center, looks up as she is applauded during President Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday, February 28. Owens' husband, Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, recently was killed during a mission in Yemen. "Ryan died as he lived: a warrior and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation," Trump said. The applause lasted over a minute, which Trump said must be a record.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 19
    White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway takes an Oval Office photo of President Trump and leaders of historically black colleges and universities on Monday, February 27. The image of her kneeling on the couch &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/02/28/kellyanne-conway-oval-couch-photo-orig-vstan.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;sparked memes on social media.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The week in politics
    White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway takes an Oval Office photo of President Trump and leaders of historically black colleges and universities on Monday, February 27. The image of her kneeling on the couch sparked memes on social media.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 19
    President Trump stands in the doorway of the House chamber while being introduced for his speech to Congress. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/25/politics/gallery/week-in-politics-0226/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in politics&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The week in politics
    President Trump stands in the doorway of the House chamber while being introduced for his speech to Congress. See last week in politics
    Hide Caption
    19 of 19
    01 week in politics 030502 week in politics 0305 RESTRICTED03 week in politics 030504 week in politics 030505 week in politics 030506 week in politics 030507 week in politics 0305 RESTRICTED08 week in politics 0305 RESTRICTED09 week in politics 0305 RESTRICTED10 week in politics 030511 week in politics 030519 week in politics 0305 RESTRICTED12 week in politics 0305 RESTRICTED13 week in politics 030514 week in politics 030515 week in politics 030516 week in politics 030517 week in politics 0305 RESTRICTED18 week in politics 0305 RESTRICTED
    "The same people were there and they don't think the new owners or the new managers should be running the ship," he said.
    Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, told CNN's Kate Bolduan last month he disagreed with "a lot of people here in Washington and maybe some supporters of Trump who say that this is an effort by the Obama administration to undermine the Trump administration."
    "I'm worried it's something deeper than that," Massie said. "I'm concerned that it's an effort on those who want a provocation with Russia or other countries to sort of push the president in the direction. So I don't think it's Trump vs. Obama, I think it's really the Deep State vs. the president, the duly elected president."
    The phrase, as it's used by Massie, was popularized in Turkey. In 2012, a CNN report described it as a "term many Turks use to refer to alleged criminal networks within security forces and the government bureaucracy." It was first used in The New York Times in reference to Turkey in a 1997 article that defined it as "a set of obscure forces that seem to function beyond the reach of the law."
    It has since been used to describe unelected but influential members of groups including the bureaucracy or the military in countries like Egypt and Russia, and increasingly in some circles, the United States.