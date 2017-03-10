Spicer doesn't reject concept of 'Deep State'

Story highlights "I don't think that should come as a surprise," Spicer said

To some, "Deep State" has a far more insidious meaning than just government bureaucrats

Washington (CNN) Asked whether a "deep state" of entrenched government employees exists, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Friday that some federal employees were working to advance the previous administration's agenda.

"I think that there's no question when you have eight years of one party in office, there are people who stay in government -- and continue to espouse the agenda of the previous administration," Spicer said.

"So I don't think it should come as any surprise there are people that burrowed into government during eight years of the last administration and may have believed in that agenda and may continue to seek it," he went on. "I don't think that should come as a surprise."

Spicer denied that the CIA was working to identify those people and remove them from office.