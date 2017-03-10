Illinois congressman voices objections to men purchasing prenatal care

Story highlights GOP Rep. John Shimkus is a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee

Republicans unveiled their plans to repeal and replace Obamacare on Monday

(CNN) Republican Rep. John Shimkus is under fire after comments he made Wednesday about prenatal requirements in the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

During a 27-hour debate on House Republicans' health care plan in the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Shimkus suggested men could be opposed to former President Barack Obama's signature health care law because under the law they are required to pay for prenatal care.

"What mandate in the Obamacare bill does he take issue with? Certainly not with pre-existing conditions, or caps on benefits, or letting your child stay on the policy until they're 26," Democratic Rep. Michael Doyle said. "So I'm curious what are we mandating?"

"What about men having to purchase prenatal care?" Shimkus asked.

"There's no such thing as a-la-carte insurance, John," Doyle responded, a reference to the fact that most group insurance policies cover a wide variety of ailments and conditions that only affect men or women.

