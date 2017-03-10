As Russia probe looms, Roger Stone touts relationship to WikiLeaks

Story highlights Roger Stone has touted his mutual connection with WikiLeaks leader Julian Assange

That connection is receiving renewed scrutiny

Washington (CNN) As questions swirl around possible connections to President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, his friend, Roger Stone, has retraced the line between himself and WikiLeaks.

Over the weekend, the longtime Trump confidant tweeted that he had a "back channel" to WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign -- only to later delete it.

"[N]ever denied perfectly legal back channel to Assange who indeed had the goods on #CrookedHillary," Stone tweeted late Saturday night. The post was gone after almost 40 minutes.

Last weekend's Twitter flare-up raised questions anew about Stone, who worked for the Trump campaign in 2015 and claims to have a connection to WikiLeaks and its leader, Julian Assange.