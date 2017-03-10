Family of Levinson hopeful Trump can bring him home

Story highlights Robert Levinson's family say they believe Trump "can get the deal done"

Ten years ago this week, Levinson disappeared in Iran

(CNN) The children of Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent whom US investigators believe is being held in Iran, said Friday they believe President Donald Trump will be able to bring their father home.

"We are very confident that President Trump has the deal-making skills that are necessary in order to bring him home and to take a stronger stance with Iran and demand his release," Levinson's daughter, Stephanie Curry, told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

Ten years ago this week, Levinson disappeared in Iran. Friday is his 69th birthday.

Levinson's son, David, said he believes Trump will keep their father at the forefront of any future negotiations with Iran.

