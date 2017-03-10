Why Donald Trump, wrecker of DC establishment, encouraged Orrin Hatch to run for eighth Senate term

Story highlights Trump built his political brand as an iconoclast

Hatch apparently got a personal request from Trump to stay in office for that eighth term

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump stormed Washington with a promise to shake things up and a serious pledge during his inaugural address to transfer power from Washington back to the people. And on many counts he has delivered.

"For too long, a small group in our nation's Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost," he said.

"The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation's capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land. That all changes -- starting right here, and right now," he said.

And this is the interesting part. Trump built his star power on being master of "The Art of the Deal." But he built his political brand as an iconoclast.

To make deals in Washington, where he is quickly becoming acclimated, the President might have to pull back on some of the shaking up and help people like Sen. Orrin Hatch, who is superglued into the Washington establishment -- and apparently got a personal request from Trump to stay in office for that eighth term.